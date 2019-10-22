St Andrews Utd 2-4 Dunipace

St Andrews United missed the opportunity to leapfrog Dunipace in the East of Scotland Conference A table by conceding very sloppy goals.

Saints strongly and took lead in the twelfth minute when Jamie O’Grady diverted a cross into his own net.

Ollie Fleming then came close with a header that was cleared off the line and his colleagues fired two further efforts over the bar as the interval approached.

Matt Curtis in the St Andrews United goal enjoyed the easiest 45 minutes of his career during the first half but he was tested to the limit throughout the second period as Dunipace came to life playing up the slope.

Liam Craig and Greg MacPherson fired some excellent crosses into the St Andrews United area and Curtis was made to work.

Unfortunately, the goalie was made to look rather foolish just after the hour mark when he gathered a corner before placing the ball at his feet without realising O’Grady was behind him.

The Dunipace midfielder took the opportunity to rob Curtis of possession before rolling the ball into an empty net yet.

Saints regained the lead within three minutes.

Owen Andrew controlled a long ball before passing to Dylan Honeyman and the midfielder lashed a great shot home. Saints buckled under pressure in the 73rd minute when MacPherson converted a great pass from McFadden to make the score 2-2.

Both sides subsequently went in search of that all-important winner and those in support of St Andrews were bitterly disappointed when MacPherson headed Dunipace into the lead for the first time in the 91st minute of the match. The winger was booked for removing his shirt as part of his celebration but he enjoyed the last laugh because Zok earned a last minute penalty when he was fouled by Ollie Fleming.

Zok promptly dusted himself down prior to side-footing the spot kick to Curtis’ left as the goalie dived to the right.

Written by Donald Gellatly.