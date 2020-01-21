St Andrews Utd 3-3 Leith Athletic

A draw with table topping Leith Athletic is far from a bad result for the Saints.

But after taking the lead with themselves with five minutes to go, Andy Brown’s men were left kicking themselves that they didn’t take all three points.

Leith may be leading the way, but have found United a tough nut to crack this season, managing to scrape a 1-0 win earlier in the campaign.

Brown’s side forced some decent early pressure during the opening stages but it was Leith who took the lead when Garvey beat Shaw.

Saints responded well and when Wilson picked out Penman the forward lashed his effort beyond McGinley to level matters.

Three minutes into the second half Leith managed to get their noses in front again when Brown capitalised on a week clearance and volleyed beyond Shaw.

Again, though, United responded and took just two minutes to level things when Michael Fleming found space to beat McGinley.

The goal gave United a lift and continued to press Leith.

They took the lead just a few minutes from time when Fital’s throw in was cleared only as far as Honeyman who sent his cross was met by Wilson at the back post for a simple tap in.

The home supporters knew Leith would throw everything they had at Saints in the closing minutes and United were forced to camp out deep inside their own box.

Leith got shot after shot away but found the United defence well drilled and keen to put their bodies on the line to defend their lead.

Sadly the goal advantage wasn’t to last too much longer.

Leith got a touch of luck with the equaliser when Ryan Day’s shot deflected off Fleming, then a post, and beyond Shaw.

St Andrews United: Shaw, Fital, Rendall, Doig, Michael Fleming, Penman, Blaney (Falconer 81), Macinnes, Honeyman, Wilson, Cunningham.

Subs: Grady, Scot Cunningham, King, Craig Fleming.

Leith Athletic: McGinley, Day, Smith, Anderson, Garvey (Mitchell64), Brown, Robertson, Allan, Wilson, Shaw (Redpath74), Froude.

Subs: Mein, McLellan.