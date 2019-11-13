St Andrews Utd 4-0 Craigroyston

A first half demolition job on Craigroyston handed St Andrews United a deserved win at Barnetts Park.

United cruised into a 4-0 lead over their opponents to ensure a comfortable afternoon’s work for Andy Brown’s men.

The win completed the double over a Craigroyston side which is labouring at the foot of the league.

The only disappointment was that United didn’t add to their four goal advantage after the break.

Playing up the slope, United started on the front foot and the visitors had to be at their best to keep the scores level.

But the breakthrough never looked too far away from arriving.

After 23 minutes a Saints effort on goal couldn’t be cleared and first to react was Kyle Wilson who sent his shot beyond the Craigroyston goalie Stewart.

The goal signalled the start of an onslaught on the visiting goal and Owen Andrew doubled the advantage seven minutes later.

Craigroyston responded and only the offside flag denied them the chance to pull a goal back.

Saints upped their game again and Ryan McInnes put matters beyond the bottom of the league side with a header from a well worked move up the park.

Former East Fife striker Wilson has been in inspired form since arriving at Barnetts Park and he made it 4-0 on the half-time whistle with a confident shot, low past Stewart.

Craigroyston tried to make a fist of things after the interval and saw a couple of chances shortly after the hour mark clear the crossbar.

United were comfortable but had chances to add number five.

Young striker Andrew blazed high over the bar before passing up an excellent chance when Wilson was fouled inside the box.

Andrew stepped up but saw his penalty saved by the Craigroyston number one.

Saints: Shaw, Macaulay, Rendall, O Fleming, Doig, McInnes, Grady (Honeyman61), M Fleming, Wilson, Andrew (Falconer 65), R Cunningham (Penman79).

Subs: C Fleming, S Cunningham, Curtis.