St Andrews Utd 4-2 Hawick Royal Albert

St Andrews United quickly asserted dominance over the men from the borders and Kyle Wilson twice came close to opening the scoring following good work from Jake Grady and Ross Cunningham.

Ollie Fleming then sent a free header over the Hawick bar and Nathan Doig was next to hold his head in his hands when he nodded a terrific cross past the post when it looked easier to score.

St Andrews United eventually took the lead in the 27th minute when a good run and cross from Grady was helped into the path of Nik Rendall and the left back hooked a wonderful shot past Michael Gibb.

Saints y doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark when top-scorer Kyle Wilson diverted a miss-hit Michael Fleming shot past Gibb.

Wilson then added goal number three in the 41st minute when he calmly controlled a pass from Cunningham before placing a coolly taken shot between Gibb and his near post.

St Andrews United fans were hoping for more goals during the second period with their side shooting down the slope and Wilson duly claimed his hat trick in the 54th minute.

A poor kick from Gibb was headed into Wilson’s path by Michael Fleming and the deadly forward made no mistake.

At the other end of the park, Connor Shaw made a fabulous save from point-blank range but the big ‘keeper lost his clean sheet in the 68th minute when Jamie Scott found the bottom corner of the home net.

St Andrews United manager Andy Brown took the opportunity to give valuable game time to Craig Fleming, Scot Cunningham and Charlie King as the second half progressed.

The final goal of the afternoon went to Royal Albert’s Kevin Strathdee when he beat the offside trap before sliding the ball under the advancing Shaw.

As the light failed and the underfoot conditions became increasingly difficult, Michael Fleming received a booking for a wild tackle and the last action of note saw Charlie King miss a golden chance to wrap up the victory in style.