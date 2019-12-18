St Andrews Utd 5-1 Arniston Rangers

St Andrews United continued to entertain supporters at Recreation Park by scoring five further goals against Arniston to take the club’s tally to 35 in seven fixtures.

Saints opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Owen Andrew collected a pass from Nick Rendall before curing a terrific shot into the corner of Connar Easton’s net.

Unfortunately, the visitors equalised almost straight away when a low cross from the right caused chaos in the home defence and Ray Fleming appeared at the far post to knock the ball past Connor Shaw.

St Andrews United did not dwell on that setback and the boys in black continued to take game to Arniston by earning a penalty in the 13th minute when a defender fouled Dylan Honeyman in the box.

But Kyle Wilson sent the spot kick well wide of Easton’s right-hand post and Andrew wasted another great chance when he headed straight at the goalie shortly afterwards.

Saints eventually regained the lead five minutes before the interval when Honeyman latched on to a superb diagonal pass from Andrew before bursting into the Arniston area and coolly slipping the ball under Easton.

The game was suspended for eight minutes after Easton suffered a nasty head injury in an accidental clash with one of his own defenders.

Thankfully, the ‘keeper was able to walk to the waiting ambulance following treatment on the park and he was allowed home after a five-hour spell in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Martin Power took over the gloves for Arniston and he made a good save from Ross Cunningham before Andrew grabbed his second goal in the 49th minute.

The next goal was equally spectacular as Ross Cunningham fizzed a long-range effort past Power with his weaker right foot in the 65th minute and that settled a few nerves after Ollie Fleming had been red-carded for mistiming a slide tackle on the hour-mark.

The last goal of the contest was just as satisfying because Wilson recovered from his misses to convert a great cross from substitute Daryl Falconer.