St Andrews Utd 5-4 Sauchie (AET)

Saints grabbed an extra time winner to take this cup tie with Sauchie 5-4.

There wasn’t much between the teams but it was the Saints who had that bit more energy in extra time to win the tie.

Sauchie had the first chances of the game with two corners in the second minute but Saints managed to keep them at bay.

Saints went in front when Honeyman got clear on the right and from the edge of the area hit a fierce effort into the back of the net.

Things were looking good when the Barnetts Park side added another when a Honeyman shot on the right was only half cleared and Jack Wilson chipped it over Dolan.

Sauchie responded well and Millar quickly pulled one bacl.

Sauchie went all out for an equaliser and were rewarded with a fine goal from Sharp just seconds before break.

Four minutes after the re-start, Saints went behind when a delivery from the right was met well by Cross and converted.

Jack Wilson turned creator for United’s third when he set up Cunningham.

It was end to end stuff and another corner for Saints on 82 minuted created another chance when a Sauchie defender was adjudged by referee to have fouled in the area.

The resultant penalty by McInnes was hit down the middle for Saints to go back in front.

Sauchie made their final effort during the last few minutes and Lee Wilson pulled off a decent save with just minutes to go.

With less than a minute to go, a corner for Sauchie appeared to be defended well and cleared but the referee adjudged a foul had been committed in the area.

Cross converted the penalty to take the tie into extra time. Both teams had attacking play during the 30 miutes but Saints looked to have more to give.

With two mins of extra time left, a corner from the right arrived at the back post for Quinn who headed it past the Sauchie defence to take Saints into the third round.

Saints: L Wilson, Falconer (Cunningham62), Quinn, J Wilson, M Fleming, McInnes (Graham), Honeyman, S McDonald, A McDonald, O Fleming, Page (D Fleming).

Subs: Rendall, Ritchie.