St Andrews Utd 8-1 Glenrothes

St Andrews United posted a record victory over Glenrothes in the first East of Scotland inter-conference match of the season.

Saints began the match very strongly and Kyle Wilson Wilson put United ahead in the seventh minute.

St Andrews United went further ahead when Ross Cunningham claimed his first goal of the campaign with an in-swinging corner that was helped into the net by Smith and the home team quickly added a third six minutes later when Wilson curled a clever shot past the despairing ‘keeper.

Saints extended their lead when Honeyman collected a neat reverse pass from Wilson before hitting a shot on the turn with the ball taking a big deflection off the hand of Andy McDonald.

It therefore spun past a wrong-footed Smith and trickled over the line.

St Andrews United took advantage of the arguments in the Glens’ ranks to add goal number five when Honeyman dummied a Cunningham cross and the left-footed Keir Macaulay appeared at the far post to convert.

The men in red were made to pay for their sloppiness when Ryan McInnes swept home another fine Wilson pass in the 35th minute.

Glenrothes managed to spoil Connor Shaw’s clean sheet just before the interval when former Saint Lea Schiavone was left unmarked at the back post to fire past the helpless goalie.

The start of the second half proved to be less eventful than the opening stages of the game yet it came as no surprise when the visitors tightened up their defence, with the famous Barnetts Park slope helping to slow down the rampant United forwards.

However, Wilson eventually completed his treble in the 63rd minute when he superbly controlled a pass from Cunningham and calmly clipped the ball past Smith to make the score 7-1.

The final goal of the contest came as Owen Andrew converted an unselfish pass from man of the match Wilson. Connor Shaw was making his full debut for Saints and the giant goalkeeper made two fantastic saves from point-blank range, whilst Ollie Fleming headed one ball off his own line.