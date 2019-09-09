St Monans 0-2 Bo’ness CC

The men from the other side of the forth travelled to St Monans for this Scottish Cup first round tie.

On a beautiful sunny day the opening play was confined to midfield areas and scoring opportunities were few and far between.

However, in 34 minutes Bo’ness took the lead when a cross was headed back across goal and crept into the far corner of the net.

This one goal advantage was held until the interval.

After a half time talk it was fully expected that Swallows would come out fighting and try to force their way back into the game.

However things did not go to plan and it was United who dominated the second half.

The home team managed to stay in the game until they were undone when another header from a similar cross was guided passed keeper Anderson to seal the victory.

Swallows never really threatened to reduce the deficit and the game ended tamely leaving Bo’ness to move smoothly into the next round.

A clubs spokesman said: “A really disappointing performance from St Monans after last week’s great win.”

The players will need to bounce back on Saturday when Burntisland United come visiting for a league fixture.

The game was sponsored by John Cooke Painter and Decorator.