St Monans 4-4 Rosyth

St Monans Swallows.........4

Rosyth.............................4

Swallows entertained Rosyth in a championship league fixture which was vital to both teams at opposite ends of the table.

On a beautiful spring day, more suitable for the beach than football, both teams used the conditions to provide a spectacular game for those watching on.

Eight goals were shared between the two sides with the match hanging in the balance until the very closing minutes.

The opening play started in a positive vein as both sides were aware that a victory was important.

Rosyth took the lead in 16 minutes when their ex junior number 9 found space in the penalty area and hammered a right foot shot high into the net.

St Monans fought back almost immediately.

Barnes received the ball on the right hand side of the penalty box and he drove past several defenders before passing to Conner Horsburgh who fired his left foot shot low into the far corner.

The scores remained level at half time. The second half started in dramatic fashion.

Firstly McGilvary gave Swallows the lead netting from close in only for the visitors to score two goals in as many minutes due to defensive shortcomings in the home defence.

When Rosyth scored again to give them a two goal advantage the game appeared to be over.

However a great fight back saw Cameron net from the spot after McGilvary had been fouled in the box.

Then Barnes fired Low into the net from the right side to give the home team an equaliser and a well deserved share of the points.

A terrific game to watch in which Swallows played arguably their best game of the season.

The fighting spirit shown by the whole team will need to be maintained in the three remaining games to ensure that Championship status is retained.

The match was sponsored by Jim Fyall, Accountant.