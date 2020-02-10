St Monans Swallows 1-2 Glenrothes

Despite a decent result last week, Swallows still urgently needed a win against Glenrothes in this Championship league fixture.

Early play was fairly even until the 29th minute when a Conner Horsburgh corner from the right held up in the wind.

The away defence tried to clear but the ball flew off a defender’s boot high into the net to put St Monans in front.

This could have been doubled when Wishart broke free on the right but his shot from a slight angle sailed over the bar.

Swallows held this lead until the interval.

The second half was to be a totally different proposition as the wind increased to nearly gale force giving Glenrothes a huge lift.

Swallows defended stoutly for the majority of the second period until eventually the ball was driven from outside the box passed keeper McGhie to level up the score.

Any kind of football was now proving to be impossible as Swallows could scarcely get the ball out of their own penalty box such was the strength of the wind.

Just as the game looked to be heading for a draw Glenrothes snatched the winner in the 87th minute.

Another fierce drive aided by the wind found its way into the home net.

St.Andrews Amateurs...3

Methilhill.......................1

Methilhill opened the scoring after the Saints defence failed to clear their lines.

Just before half time St Andrews equalised and kicked on in the second 45.

They started the second half started very well with Ryan McManus challenging the centre half and was first to the knock down to make it 2-1.

St Andrews made it 3-1 after a great through ball from Ryan found Simon Beech who unselfishly squared it to Rab Watt who chipped it over the keeper on his debut to secure the win.