St Monans Swallows 1-4 Rosyth

St Monans Swallows.........1 Rosyth.............................4

Swallows first foot was Rosyth in a Championship league fixture.

The home side had only a skeleton squad with injuries, illness and suspensions decimating their player availability.

Even manager Young found a place in the starting line up.

The makeshift squad put up a decent fight regardless.

Undeterred they started strongly and McGilvary nearly opened the scoring when his header hit the top of the bar.

St Monans took the lead in 26 minutes when the Rosyth keeper could only palm a free kick from Horsburgh into the air and Cameron nodded into an empty goal at the back post.

This advantage only lasted for five minutes when a mistake on the right hand side of the home defence enabled a shot to somehow find the net.

Swallows should have regained the initiative when the keeper made another mistake allowing Young to square the ball slightly behind McGilvary and he could only scoop his effort over the bar.

This left the score level at half time.

The second half saw Rosyth up the tempo and Swallows were continually pressed back into their own half.

However stout defending and good goal keeping helped deny the dockyard team. Inevitably the use of fresh subs by the away team proved to be the crucial factor in the game.

St Monans ran out of legs as the game went on and consequently lost three goals before time up to give Rosyth a deserved win.

A club spokesman said following the game: “A brave performance by the home team considering the strength of personnel available.

“It is to be hoped that several players will return in time for next Saturday when Dysart visit Recreation Park for another league game. “

Match day sponsor for the weekend’s fixture was Pittenweem Properties.