St Monans Swallows 2-2 Leslie Hearts

Swallows again came from behind twice to claim an important point in this Championship league game.

However it should have been all three with what Swallows believe was a perfectly good goal ruled out at the death.

The away team took the lead when a high drive from 20 yards flew over keeper Anderson.

The equaliser finally looked to have arrived but Redpath’s fierce left foot volley was miraculously saved by the keeper.

Just when it seemed that Swallows would not score before the interval, Allan opened their account, striking a fine shot through a ruck of players.

The second half was in its infancy when Leslie regained their one goal advantage scoring from close in after a fine passing move. Swallows redoubled their efforts and were again level when Allan fired a slightly deflected shot up and over the keeper. Several chances fell to the home team with returning striker Barnes after a three month lay off with a leg fracture just failing in his attempt to lob the keeper. Swallows did have the ball in the net in time added on when the keeper made his first mistake dropping the ball to allow Cameron to tap home.

But the referee, who was unsighted, disallowed the goal.

Next week’s game is away to Kelty in the league. The match was sponsored by David Budd Painter and Decorator.