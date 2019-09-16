St Monans Swallows 3-1 Burntisland

Managerless St Monans looked to put last week’s poor performance behind them as they met Burntisland in a championship league fixture.

Swallows who looked keen to make amends opened up at a fast pace and pinned United back in their own half.

It took 16 minutes to open the scoring when MacArthur swung over a good cross from the right.

The ball travelled all the way to Conner Horsburgh who brought out a great save from the keeper.

However he blasted the rebound high into the net with a left foot drive. Six minutes later the home team were two up when Cameron back headed the ball over the out rushing keeper and into the empty net. Swallows led by two goals at half time. It was obvious that the next goal was vital and St Monans grabbed this after an excellent move.

Barnes spun his marker on the half way line and drove down the left before squaring the ball to Horsburgh who doubled his tally for the day.

There was to be no come back from Burntisland as Swallows controlled the game right up until the final minute.

In time added on the away team scored a consolation goal with a good header at the back post. Saturday brings a league fixture with Markinch at St Monans.

The game was kindly sponsored by Dynamic Hair, St Andrews.