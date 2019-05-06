Star have to settle for a draw

The second meeting between the two clubs inside a fortnight saw KSH travel to Gardiners Park looking for another win in the mini league also involving Lochore Welfare.

After last weeks`s defeat against Forfar in the league, KSH started the match in a positive fashion.

A strong run on the left flank saw B Rolland create a chance for Bryce but the striker saw his effort blocked and out for a corner.

A clever run by D Muir saw the attacker jink his way past a defender and into shooting distance, but he decided to delay his shot and the chance was lost.

Watson then burst through the midfield and he was the next player to pass up the chance to open the scoring when he choked his shot.

A clever run by Collins opened up the right wing, the young midfielder dribbled into the danger area before sending over an inviting cross, much to the frustration of the KSH contingent the opportunity was again missed.

With virtually their first attack of the game a shot from distance struck Doig on the arm inside the penalty area.

The referee deemed it a penalty kick much to the annoyance of the KSH management and support.

Dawson stepped up and made no mistake, sending Paterson the wrong way.

KSH almost hit back straight away with Craig bursting past a few players before hitting a low left foot shot that was well held by Hunter.

The second half started with more of the same, KSH pinning their hosts back but missing chances.

Inside the opening minutes a low cross from the right fell at the feet of D.Muir. His shot was again blocked by the somewhat overworked Lochgelly centre back pairing.

An early substitution saw L Rolland enter the fray replacing Watson. The midfielder almost made an immediate impact as he got on the end of a pass before shooting over the crossbar.

The pressure was mounting and a deserved equaliser arrived when Johnstone found Bryce lurking on the left, the striker clipped in a deep cross that found the head of L.Rolland who in turn headed the ball into the path of Craig who made no mistake.

KSH: Paterson, Young, Doig, Mair, Craig, Collins, Johnstone, Watson, B.Rolland, Bryce, D.Muir.

Subs: R.Muir, L.Rolland, Templeman.

Next game is away to Glenrothes Wednesday, May 8 with a 7.15pm kick off.