Star striker Garry Thomson more than happy at Thornton Hibs, insists Craig Gilbert

Thornton Hibs boss Craig Gilbert insists he isn’t worried about losing Garry Thomson as the star striker is more than happy at the club.

Thomson struck four times at the weekend as ten-man Hibs thumped local rivals Glenrothes 5-0 to cement their place in fourth in the East Superleague.

With the four-goal haul the attacker moved on to 28 goals in 25 games this season and crashed through the 150-goal barrier for Hibs.

His stunning form has made him a target for other clubs but Gilbert has insisted the striker has no intention of leaving Memorial Park after nearly a decade at the club.

Gilbert told the Gazette: “He’s been very influential. He will be in his testimonial year next year – he goes out with my daughter Danielle so I think he will be easy to keep!

“He is pretty loyal, there are clubs in for him every week. He’s a very humble guy, top player and a top guy. He doesn’t want to move as he is happy where he is. We’ve not stopped him but he could play at senior level if he wanted to.

“He deserves the plaudits he is getting but Thornton is more than one player. He is one cog in a whole machine that makes it run better.”

The victory over Glenrothes stretched their winning run to four games.

Gilbert said: “I’m delighted, it’s pleasing going to Warout and getting a result. It was a good team performance, we went down to 10 men but it wasn’t like we were missing a player.”

The Hibs face high flying Broughty Athletic – who suffered just their third defeat of the league season away to Tayport last week.

Gilbert said: “They beat us 4-0 at home last time so we need to do better. It will be a tough game but we will not be showing any fear and hope we can get revenge for last time.”