Steven Gerrard delighted his Rangers players retain standards against East Fife

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had the luxury of making 10 changes from his side's Europa League win over Midtjylland for their trip to Bayview.

It says something about the gulf between the Premiership club and the League One men that, even with so many changes, Gerrard could hardly be accused of pitching the kids in, calling on the likes of Jermain Defoe and Jordan Jones to start.

But the Ibrox boss has seen it all in the game, and is experienced enough to know that those being drafted into the side couldn't afford to let the club's levels drop from their previous game.

Having beaten Dundee United and drawn with Hearts, the Fifers had signalled their intent as a potential banana skin, so Gerrard demanded his starting XI showed maximum respect to Darren Young's men.

"Good players, top players, turn up anywhere," he said.

"It doesn't matter if it's in front of 50,000 or 1500 - you turn up and your levels and standards are the same."

Gerrard added: "I'm pleased that the players handled it professionally and matched East Fife's fight and desire.

"Filip Helander is an honest lad and says the second was an own goal.

"I thought he was very solid, there was no frills about him.

"I asked him to defend the second ball and he did that.

"I though Jordan (Jones) was outstanding but everyone will go away talking about Joe Aribo and rightly so.

"I'm not sure how many players have played at East Fife but I don't think you'll see many better than him because he was outstanding from start to finish."