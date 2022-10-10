Stirling University 4-0 Thornton Hibs: Uni boys teach Hibs a lesson in drubbing

Thornton Hibs captain Garry Thomson leaps highest against Stirling University on Saturday

And yet it was Thornton who had begun the game the better side, with Garry Thomson and Daniel McNab both coming close to opening the scoring in the first three minutes.

The Uni weathered this early storm though and took the lead in the 12th minute through Ben Craig-Hislop, whose shot took the paint off the inside of the upright with the Hibs defence – quite rightly – claiming that the number seven was offside.

Craig-Hislop then doubled his side's advantage in the 35th minute and once again there was a question mark over a possible (or is that probable?) offside award not being given.

A nightmare first half for Thornton was completed when Craig-Hislop turned provider just before half-time as it was his pass that allowed Jack Docherty to make it three and the only excuse the Hibs' defence could use this time was slack defending.

Just as it looked like the second-half would remain goal-less, Ryan Lennon capitalised on awful Thornton defending to roll the ball into the unguarded net and make things even worse for the away team.

So it was a day to forget then for Craig Gilbert's men who are now fifth in the latest league standings with 20 points from 11 games.

Stirling University: Dallas, Thomson, Morris, Dempsey, Robertson, McNiven, Craig-Hislop, Preston, McCole, Docherty, Cole. Subs: Carrie, Hunter, Harney-Rogerson, Mitchell, Ross, Lennon, McDermott.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Walton, A.Drummond, S.Drummond, Shanks, McMillan, McNab, Coleman, Soutar, Thomson, Kinninmonth. Subs: Daniel Meldrum, Robertson, Bryce, Ireland, Darren Meldrum.

Referee: Mr A.Strang

Thornton get a break from league duty this weekend as they travel to take on Camelon Juniors – currently sitting 14th in the East of Scotland League First Division – this Saturday in the second round of the Challenge Cup.