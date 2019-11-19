Stoneyburn Juniors 3-1 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled over the River Forth to face league leaders Stoneyburn Juniors on Saturday in a first v second tie.

Stoneyburn have managed to remain un-defeated so far this season so this was going to be a difficult trip for the ‘Burgh.

Newburgh opened the scoring in the tenth minute the product of some excellent play by Jack Cowan. when the ‘Burgh livewire beat three defenders to give himself space to slot the ball into the corner.

The home side pulled their socks up and fought their way back into the game with Gowans causing the Newburgh defence problems.

The equaliser came in the 27th minute with Robertson curling an inch perfect shot beyond Calum Sutherland.

A crazy two-minute spell just after the half hour shaped the remainder of the game.

On 32 minutes Stoneyburn were awarded a penalty when Gordon Clark fouled a forward in the box.

The ‘Burgh defender insisted to the referee that he played the ball first but the official had made his mind up and the spot kick was converted by Gowans to give the home side the lead.

Within a minute of the re-start Newburgh were reduced to ten men with Thomson send for an early shower after a poorly timed tackle cost him his second yellow card.

Stoneyburn added a third goal to give them a two-goal cushion in the 68th minute with a perfect strike by Craig.

Newburgh crafted several chances in the remainder of the game the with Scarborough, Ananndale and Kirkham all coming close to reducing the deficit.

As the game drew to a close Stoneyburn stamped their authority on proceedings.

A Stoneyburn header that hit the ‘Burgh post in the closing minutes was as close as either side came to increasing their goal tally.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Kirkham, Cameron, Clark, Scarborough, Hutchison, Thomson, Cowan (Annandale 60), Gay, Fraser (Edwards 72), Galloway (S Sutherland 66).