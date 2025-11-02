Stoppage-time equaliser denies Raith Rovers win v Morton

Goal-scorer Jack Hamilton in action for Raith Rovers during their 1-1 draw at home to Greenock Morton on Saturday (Photo: Eddie Doig)

Raith Rovers got within moments of ending a two-year-plus winless streak at home to Greenock Morton on Saturday but were denied by a 91st-minute Kris Moore equaliser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That header past goalkeeper Josh Rae from a corner earned seventh-placed Morton their second 1-1 draw at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park on the bounce and extended the Fifers’ winless run hosting them to four fixtures, their last victory on home turf against the Inverclyde side having been back in August 2023, with one defeat and three draws following.

Manager Barry Robson’s team had looked to be on course to buck that trend after striker Jack Hamilton put them in front on 39 minutes with a header past visiting keeper James Storer but they weren’t able to see out four minutes of stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point earned by Saturday’s stalemate in front of a crowd of 3,141 leaves Raith sitting sixth in Scottish football’s William Hill Championship as one of three teams on 18 points from 13 fixtures, along with fifth-placed Ayr United and fourth-placed Dunfermline Athletic.

Manager Barry Robson watching Raith Rovers drawing 1-1 at home to Greenock Morton on Saturday (Photo: Eddie Doig)

Morton’s ninth draw of the season and Raith’s third sees the latter fall further behind table-toppers St Johnstone, now on 30 points from 13 games after beating Airdrieonians 3-0 at home at the weekend.

Robson, 46, was disappointed to see his side get to within a whisker of their first back-to-back victories of the season, after beating Partick Thistle 2-0 at home seven days earlier, but miss out at the death, telling Raith TV afterwards: “I thought the game was difficult. The wind was swirling everywhere. “It was difficult for the players out there.

“Morton changed it up. They went really, really direct, with lots of long balls for us to deal with. We had to deal with that and we did, and we went a goal up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the second half, they didn’t put too much pressure on us but there was that sucker-punch at the end.

“When teams go and put eight in the box against you, it’s really difficult.

“When you see the set-piece, having looked back at it, we actually defended it well. We were all pretty close, but there were moments before that when we could and should have done better leading up to that set-play.

“We controlled their long balls for the whole game apart from that set-piece.

“It’s frustrating for us and disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We weren’t at our best. We probably weren’t as good as we were last week.

“I thought we stood up to the way they played. It doesn’t matter how good a team you are when another team come and play like that and the weather’s the way it was. It’s difficult to play against.

“We stood up well to that but we could have had more cutting edge about us as a team, but you don’t always get that.

“We’re still up there and we’re looking forward to our next game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Raith is a trip to Glasgow this coming Saturday to take on second-from-bottom Queen’s Park, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ll be hoping to stretch their unbeaten streak away to the Spiders to seven games, having won four times and drawn twice since they last lost there in October 2022, by 1-0.