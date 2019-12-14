Stranraer 0-2 East Fife

Three points in the bag, a clean sheet and then back up the road.

There's not really much else that can be said for East Fife's trip to Stranraer other than it was job done.

No team is going to win every game in style and, at Stair Park, Darren Young's side had to roll their sleeves up, slug it out and grind out the victory.

In truth there was little between the two other than that East Fife were able to take a couple of the few chances created in the game.

Stranraer started well and former East Fife striker Robert Jones proved a handful up front.

Another ex-Fifer, Connor McManus, was also bright in midfield and he linked well with Andy Stirling midway through the first half.

Stirling's neat through ball was collected by McManus inside the box but his cross was weak and collected easily by Brett Long.

The two combined well a short time later, helping to work the ball to Jones whose shot drifted a foot wide.

East Fife hadn't really threatened in the opening 45 and only really had a Ryan Wallace shot which sailed over the bar to boast of.

The game was hanging in the balance and it was either going to take something special or a mistake to open the scoring.

Thankfully for East Fife, Davidson provided a piece of real quality to break the deadlock, rattling home Danny Denholm's cut back from the edge of the box.

Stranraer kept on plugging away but found themselves frustrated due to a combination of poor finishing and excellent defending by the visitors.

The game was starting to peter away when East Fife wrapped up the win.

Ryan Wallace hit the deck in the home penalty box, allowing the Stranraer defence seemingly all the time in the world to clear the danger

But their defence somehow ran the ball into the decked Fife forward, allowing Aaron Dunsmore to take pick up possession and feed Scott Agnew six yards from goal a simple tap in.

Assistant boss Tony McMinn said: “It was a good bit of play in the run up to the first goal.

“Danny Denholm has come on and kept the ball alive and lays it off for Ross Davidson.

“We kept a clean sheet as well which is something we weren’t doing earlier in the season."