Stranraer 2-0 East Fife: Fifers decent run of form comes to an abrupt halt
East Fife’s unbeaten run of three matches came to a crashing end on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat by lowly Stranraer at Stair Park.
It was a performance and result was a stark contrast to the Black and Gold’s form in recent weeks.
The hosts started quickly forcing Allan Fleming into a tricky save within 90 seconds of play. There was more for the East Fife backline to do five minutes later, as a stramash in the box led to a square ball being cleared.
The deadlock was then quickly broken by Stranraer after just 13 minutes of action. Anton Brady glided down the left and floated a cross along the goal line that was converted by forward Matt Grant.
After the restart, East Fife had two half chances, the first coming from Aidan Denholm, who’s header forced a save from the Stranraer ‘keeper.
The second came from Jack Healy. The youngster did well on the left flank to break into the box, but his resulting shot was high and wide.
The half closed with Stranraer going for a second goal, causing problems in the 18-yard box.
East Fife had to dig in defensively to only be one down at the break.
It then went from bad to worse for the Fifers at the start of the second half, as the Blues doubled their advantage within five minutes of the restart.
Killie loanee Aaron Brown done very well to control Ngandu’s pass before laying it off for James Hilton, making it 2-0 in what was an all too easy move.
The game ground to a halt after the second goal went in, as Stranraer were able to settle down, and marshal the play.
East Fife could not break the Blues down, who were first to every ball in the contest.
The visitors’ best chance came with ten minutes to go, as Scott Shepherd broke through, with his shot saved expertly by Connelly to keep the Stranraer clean sheet intact.
The game teetered out, sending the Fifers home deservedly empty handed, and seeing them slip out of the playoff spots once more.
East Fife now sit in seventh place, just one point ahead of Stranraer in eighth, but still within touching distance of fourth spot.
Next week, East Fife host Forfar Athletic at Bayview. The Loons are unbeaten in their last six but they have failed to win in their last two outings. Forfar find themselves in sixth place.