Stranraer 2-0 East Fife: Fifers decent run of form comes to an abrupt halt

Kieran Millar can't beat Craig Ross to a header in the Stranraer penalty box (Pics by Bill McCandlish)

It was a performance and result was a stark contrast to the Black and Gold’s form in recent weeks.

The hosts started quickly forcing Allan Fleming into a tricky save within 90 seconds of play. There was more for the East Fife backline to do five minutes later, as a stramash in the box led to a square ball being cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadlock was then quickly broken by Stranraer after just 13 minutes of action. Anton Brady glided down the left and floated a cross along the goal line that was converted by forward Matt Grant.

James Hilton celebrates his goal on what his 100th appearance for Stranraer

After the restart, East Fife had two half chances, the first coming from Aidan Denholm, who’s header forced a save from the Stranraer ‘keeper.

The second came from Jack Healy. The youngster did well on the left flank to break into the box, but his resulting shot was high and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half closed with Stranraer going for a second goal, causing problems in the 18-yard box.

East Fife had to dig in defensively to only be one down at the break.

Sam Denham looks to win the ball back off Stranraer's Hilton

It then went from bad to worse for the Fifers at the start of the second half, as the Blues doubled their advantage within five minutes of the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killie loanee Aaron Brown done very well to control Ngandu’s pass before laying it off for James Hilton, making it 2-0 in what was an all too easy move.

The game ground to a halt after the second goal went in, as Stranraer were able to settle down, and marshal the play.

East Fife could not break the Blues down, who were first to every ball in the contest.

The visitors’ best chance came with ten minutes to go, as Scott Shepherd broke through, with his shot saved expertly by Connelly to keep the Stranraer clean sheet intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game teetered out, sending the Fifers home deservedly empty handed, and seeing them slip out of the playoff spots once more.

East Fife now sit in seventh place, just one point ahead of Stranraer in eighth, but still within touching distance of fourth spot.