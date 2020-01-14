Striker departs East Fife but another signs on

Steven Boyd is to bring to an end his short spell at East Fife.

The former Hamilton striker is keen to kick-start is career away from Methil and will leave in search of full-time football.

But the Fifers won’t be left short handed in attack with Lewis Baker extending his stay at the club until the end of the campaign.

Baker originally signed on a short-term deal after returning from playing professional football in Sweden for the past three years with IFK Mora FK and IFK Ostersun.

The 25-year-old has featured on three occasions since joining the club last month and started the weekend’s game against Airdrieonians.

On Boyd’s departure, boss Darren Young said: “It was only a short term deal with Steven and he’s left to look for full-time football.

“He’s done well in his time at the club and really helped us out when he came in.

“We thank him for his efforts.”

Boys started five league games for East Fife and found the net three times.

He memorably opened the scoring against Raith at Stark’s Park in October.

Young said there may still be further room for new additions at the club adding that he and his management team were “always looking to improve the squad”.

Striker Chris Duggan left the Fifers at the start of the month to move to Australia.