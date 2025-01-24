Striker Jamie Gullan returns to Raith Rovers for fourth spell

Jamie Gullan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers in the 1-0 win at Hamilton Accies on January 2, 2023 (Pic Scott Louden)

Raith Rovers announced this afternoon that striker Jamie Gullan – the man nicknamed ‘Hammer’ - has left League of Ireland outfit Dundalk after a year to return to the Kirkcaldy club for a fourth spell on a short term contract until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibernian star Gullan, 25, had loan spells at Stark’s Park in three successive seasons between 2019 and ’21, before making a permanent move to Fife in January 2022 on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

His total stats with Raith currently read as scoring 32 times in 118 Raith appearances, but he now has the chance to add to that in the second half of the William Hill Championship season with Barry Robson’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gullan’s debut spell in the 2018/19 season saw him prove himself as a promising young talent, including scoring his first goal for the club in a play-off match against Forfar.

His second loan in August 2019 was even better, scoring nine goals and playing a vital role in keeping the team at the top of the League One table that season.

In February 2021, Jamie returned to Stark’s Park for his third loan spell, where he once again showcased his ability, most notably scoring twice in a memorable 5–1 Fife Derby win.

He further impressed fans during his ‘permanent’ two-year stay from January 2022, which yielded a further ten goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers posted online: “During his time in Ireland, Jamie gained valuable experience in a highly competitive environment, which will undoubtedly add to his already strong skillset.

"Jamie Gullan’s return comes at a pivotal moment in our campaign, and we look forward to seeing him back out on the pitch with us.

"Welcome back, Hammer!”