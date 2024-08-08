Striker Kieron Bowie’s move to Hibs expected to yield six-figure sell-on boost for former club Raith Rovers

Kieron Bowie in action for Hibernian during their 2-0 Scottish Premiership loss at home to Celtic on Sunday (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Former Raith Rovers forward Kieron Bowie has returned to his homeland after four years away to join Hibernian as they begin their latest Scottish Premiership campaign – and he comes back bearing a gift for his old club reckoned to be worth north of £100,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirkcaldy-born 21-year-old left Raith for English Premier League side Fulham in July 2020 and had been based south of the border ever since, initially with the Londoners and on loan to English Football League Two team Northampton Town from July 2022 until this summer.

Bowie was recruited by Raith from Glenrothes Strollers as a teenager after being scouted by then manager John McGlynn, making his first-team debut at the age of 16 in February 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was one of four appearances for the Kirkcaldy club in the 2018/19 season and he went on to make another 35 in all competitions the following campaign, scoring ten goals and helping them earn promotion to their current Scottish Championship home.

New signing Kieron Bowie during a Hibernian training session today, August 8, at their Ormiston training centre in East Lothian (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

The Fifer, a seven-times-capped Scottish under-21 international, has signed a four-year deal with Hibs, subject to international clearance, for an undisclosed fee described by the Edinburgh outfit as “significant” and believed to be around £600,000.

Hibs head coach David Gray is delighted to have secured Bowie’s signature, saying: “Kieron is an exciting Scottish talent, and we’re thrilled to bring him to the club.

“He can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and power will give us an extra dimension going forward. He has all the attributes to be a success in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Players of Kieron’s ability and potential are always in high demand, so to sign of player of his calibre shows the ambition that we’ve got here.”

New signing Kieron Bowie during a Hibernian training session today, August 8, at their Ormiston training centre in East Lothian (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “This is a transfer that we’ve been working on for some time and we’re delighted to get it done.

“Kieron has performed well since his breakthrough season with Raith and will continue to get better and better as his career develops.

“He’s a really ambitious young man and I look forward to seeing him in Hibs green and white.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That feeling is mutual, with Bowie telling the club’s website: “I am buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

Kieron Bowie celebrating scoring for Raith Rovers during a Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup tie at home to Elgin City at Starks Park in Kirkcaldy in November 2019 (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

“For my family, my partner and two little girls, that was one of the big selling points – to come here, be part of this club and move closer to home.

“There was a lot of interest from down south and I was in that mindset that I would stay in England, then when Hibs came in, I straight away said to my agent ‘that’s where I want to be’ and that is why it has moved so quickly from there.

“To sign permanently was another big factor and to make somewhere my home. I spent two years on loan with Northampton Town, which was a big part of my development, and I am forever thankful to all the staff and players that made me feel so welcome, but I think it was the right time for me to move on and start that next chapter in my career with Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scottish football definitely suits my playing style. I am a physical, powerful and strong player. I don’t have a bad touch either, so that helps as well.

“I know Scottish football very well and I have always kept an eye on results in Scotland.

“I have played here before – I know it is a rougher game up here compared to down south, so I am ready for the challenge.

“I like to bash and batter people about. I enjoy that side of the game too. It is exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you play against bigger defenders, it is a challenge, but I relish that challenge and want to prove myself and show that I am not going to get bullied by anyone.”

Bowie also reckons his versatility will come in useful at Easter Road, adding: “The majority of my time I played on the right wing, but the times when I did play through the middle, I had a good spell scoring goals.

“Striker is my main position, I think, but I can play anywhere across the front three.

“I am happy to be versatile and play wherever the manager needs me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would say I am a really powerful player, and I like to show off a few skills now and again.”

Bowie’s return to Scotland is also set to yield a six-figure windfall for Raith as his £150,000 transfer to Fulham from Stark’s Park four years ago included a sell-on clause reported to be a fifth of any further fee, so a fee of £750,000 would have seen them double their money and if the figure of £600,000 being bandied about to bring him to Hibs proves to be correct, the promotion-chasing Fifers will only be £30,000 short of that, standing to pocket £120,000, a welcome budget boost as the end of the summer transfer window nears.

Bowie made his debut for Hibs during their 2-0 league loss at home to Celtic on Sunday, coming on as a 62nd-minute substitute for Mykola Kukharevych.