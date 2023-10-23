Raith loanee Ethan Ross in action for Falkirk at Stirling Albion (Pic Michael Gillen)

Bossed by former Raith gaffer John McGlynn, the unbeaten Bairns moved two points clear of second-placed Hamilton Accies – held to a shock 1-1 home draw by strugglers FC Edinburgh – after 10 games thanks to a late winner at Forthbank Stadium scored by ex-Raith midfielder Brad Spencer.

Falkirk, who had earlier seen Ross MacIver’s fifth-minute opener cancelled out by Aaron Dunsmore’s equaliser on 44 minutes, were also served by two other men with Raith links – centre-back Tom Lang who left Kirkcaldy to join Falkirk on a two-year contract this summer and midfielder Ethan Ross, who is on loan to the Bairns from Raith until January.

"We’re buzzing,” Ross, 22, told Falkirk TV. “The gaffer was saying it’s a great win for us. Obviously we probably didn't play as well as we wanted to today but sometimes in this league you’ve just got to roll your sleeves up and I feel that we did that.

“Being top of the league is what we want to do as a club. Falkirk have been in League One for far too long.

"We want to get them out this division.

"As far as we’re concerned, we’re top of the league now and we just look to the next game.

"We take every game as it comes and don’t look too far ahead.