Stunning overhead kick goal wins it for Kirkcaldy & Dysart in capital

By Iain Geddes
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:12 BST
K & D players celebrate winner at Edinburgh South (Pic Julie Russell)placeholder image
K & D players celebrate winner at Edinburgh South (Pic Julie Russell)
Kirkcaldy & Dysart won a league game for the first time since August 23 when seeing off Edinburgh South 1-0 away from home last Saturday, writes Iain Geddes.

After a goalless opening 43 minutes, there was controversy when K & D ace Jack O'Donnell’s shot appeared to strike a defender’s arm, generating loud penalty appeals.

Most Popular

However, the referee wasn't interested and booked Keane Whittet for his protests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crucial moment in this East of Scotland Football League first division encounter arrived in the second half.

After a 60th-minute Kieran Dall corner for the visitors had been cleared, Cammy McGregor lofted the ball back into the danger area finding Jay Watson 10 yards out with his back to goal.

Watson then acrobatically blasted the ball low into the bottom of the net with an overhead kick, giving Whitelaw no chance for a deserved lead.

K & D pushed on for a second goal when a Jack O'Donnell cross into the box saw shots from both Darren Ormiston and Kieran Dall blocked before being scrambled clear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dysart’s Dylan Hamilton had two great chances to finish the game, firstly a minute into injury time when his shot from 20 yards beat the keeper but agonisingly came back off the post.

Josh Barbour’s pinpoint cross then picked out Hamilton eight yards out but with the goal gaping he didn't connect properly.

K & D, eighth with 14 points from 11 matches, host Hill of Beath Hawthorn in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup 3rd Round this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Related topics:Kirkcaldy
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice