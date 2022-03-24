Superior Sauchie's class shows against St Andrews

*

St Andrews United faced Sauchie Juniors at home for the first time since beating the Reds in September 2018 but there would be no repeat of that result on this occasion.

Indeed, the visitors looked stronger, better organised and more experienced than the home side all over the park.

It came as no surprise, therefore, when Sam Davidson lashed an unstoppable shot past Ben Swinton in the 23rd minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Crawford subsequently added a second goal in the 38th minute, following a scramble in the United box, and Swinton made a couple of good saves to keep the score at 2-0 going into the interval.

Unfortunately, the pattern of play remained the same during the second half, despite the fact Saints were shooting downhill, and Jack Docherty was next to find the net when he tapped home a low cross just after the hour mark.

Sauchie really dominated midfield at that point, so the St Andrews United players struggled to pass the ball and Jake Grady cut a lonely figure up front.

Grady did have one effort on goal as Saints looked to spoil Evan Collumbine’s clean sheet, yet the goalkeeper didn’t have to worry as the ball drifted wide of the target.

United manager Barry Cockburn then made a raft of changes with a view to keeping players fit ahead of an important game versus Rosyth but it came as no surprise that Sauchie continued to press thereafter.

A combination of good saves by Swinton and wasted opportunities by the forwards in red kept the score respectable, although the visitors eventually grabbed a fourth goal in the 88th minute.

Ross Cunningham made slight contact with a shot from the impressive Conor Kelly and the ball deflected high over Swinton before landing in the net.