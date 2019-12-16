Swallows taught a lesson by the students

St Monans Swallows........2

St Andrews Uni................4

Swallows entertained the students in a championship league fixture.

The home team who had an extremely depleted squad due to injuries and unavailability took on a side who were in good form.

The strong wind and bitterly cold conditions ensured that this was not going to be a classic and so it turned out.

The toss at kick off would prove to be significant as the away team won and opted to play with the elements at their back.

With a reorganised home defence St Monans could not cope with a lively Varsity attack and the away team raced into a two goal lead.

A further two goals before half time left the Swallows four goals adrift and facing an uphill task in the second period.

However to their credit the home side refused to give up and took the fight to their opponents.

After an extended spell of pressure Conner Horsburgh reduced the deficit with an excellent left foot free kick which flew into the top corner of the net.

The same player claimed his second when he drove the ball home from inside the penalty area.

Unfortunately the home team had run out of time and another defeat makes for grim reading.

Nevertheless less under new management it is hoped that with an injection of new players over the Christmas break that fortunes will change for the Swallows in the new year.

The match was sponsored by The Station Buffet Elie.