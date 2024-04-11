SWF Championship: East Fife spoil champions-elect Rossvale's title hopes after 4-4 draw

Jemma McQuillan of Rossvale can’t take it as East Fife celebrate in the background (Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA)

In a sensational advert for Scotland’s third tier, Liz Anderson’s Fifers were quick out the blocks with an early Nicola Wallace goal hit sweetly from the edge of the box.

Skipper Teri Skivington then nodded the visitors two in front before Rossvale’s top scorer Megan Whiteford pulled one back.

East Fife did however go in a the break with a two-goal advantage after Tyler Thomson scored for the impressive visitors in what was the first of post-split fixtures.

In the second half, champions-elect Rossvale came out flying with Whiteford gabbing her second before Amy Allan equalised with 15 minutes to go to set up a grandstand finish with the score at 3-3.

Rossvale were seeking a title-winning goal, but an East Fife counterattack saw the mercurial Brodie Rigby-Wilson score in the 89th minute, but the Glasgow side then equalised again within a minute after a stramash in the box to rescue a point.

The draw does keep the Fifers’ slim hopes of catching up with second-placed Ayr United alive heading into the final two outings.

Six points behind, they will need to beat Inverness Caley Thistle at home this Sunday and hope that Rossvale seal the title with a win over Ayr.