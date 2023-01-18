SWPL2: East Fife lose late goal against form side Queen's Park

East Fife are rooted to the bottom of the SWPL2 table

The home team had won their last four league outings, and boast the likes of ex-Scotland youth stars Abby Callaghan and Nicole Cairney.

The Fifers, currently bottom of the table, were tied at 1-1 with Craig Joyce’s team up until the injury-time, when Eleanor Smith headed home in a crowded penalty box to win the match for the Spiders. The 2-1 defeat keeps East Fife on four points, six behind Stirling University.

