SWPL2: East Fife lose late goal against form side Queen's Park
East Fife couldn’t hold on for a point against SWPL2 form side Queen’s Park on Sunday in Glasgow.
The home team had won their last four league outings, and boast the likes of ex-Scotland youth stars Abby Callaghan and Nicole Cairney.
The Fifers, currently bottom of the table, were tied at 1-1 with Craig Joyce’s team up until the injury-time, when Eleanor Smith headed home in a crowded penalty box to win the match for the Spiders. The 2-1 defeat keeps East Fife on four points, six behind Stirling University.
Next up for Liz Anderson’s side is a home match against Boroughmuir Thistle on Sunday. Meanwhile, the club’s development outfit played their first match in the newly-created Biffa SWF North, losing 5-2 to Forfar Farmington.