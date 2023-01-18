News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

SWPL2: East Fife lose late goal against form side Queen's Park

East Fife couldn’t hold on for a point against SWPL2 form side Queen’s Park on Sunday in Glasgow.

By Ben Kearney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
East Fife are rooted to the bottom of the SWPL2 table
East Fife are rooted to the bottom of the SWPL2 table

The home team had won their last four league outings, and boast the likes of ex-Scotland youth stars Abby Callaghan and Nicole Cairney.

The Fifers, currently bottom of the table, were tied at 1-1 with Craig Joyce’s team up until the injury-time, when Eleanor Smith headed home in a crowded penalty box to win the match for the Spiders. The 2-1 defeat keeps East Fife on four points, six behind Stirling University.

Hide Ad

Next up for Liz Anderson’s side is a home match against Boroughmuir Thistle on Sunday. Meanwhile, the club’s development outfit played their first match in the newly-created Biffa SWF North, losing 5-2 to Forfar Farmington.

Queen's ParkGlasgowSpiders