SWPL2: East Fife still rock bottom and winless after defeat to league leaders

East Fife are still bottom of the SWPL2 table

Liz Anderson's team travelled to Links Park hoping to pick up a first victory of the league campaign – but they were overpowered by their Angus hosts in the end.

On the day, Emma McFadyen grabbed the goal for the Fifers in the second-half but it was too little to late.

Next up is a home match at Bayview against third-placed Kilmarnock on Sunday.