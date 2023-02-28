News you can trust since 1871
SWPL2: East Fife still rock bottom and winless after defeat to league leaders

East Fife are still rooted to the bottom of the SWPL2 table after a 5-1 defeat on Sunday afternoon to league leaders Montrose.

By Ben Kearney
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Liz Anderson's team travelled to Links Park hoping to pick up a first victory of the league campaign – but they were overpowered by their Angus hosts in the end.

On the day, Emma McFadyen grabbed the goal for the Fifers in the second-half but it was too little to late.

Next up is a home match at Bayview against third-placed Kilmarnock on Sunday.

East Fife are still eight points behind second bottom Stirling University.

