SWPL2: East Fife still rock bottom and winless after defeat to league leaders
East Fife are still rooted to the bottom of the SWPL2 table after a 5-1 defeat on Sunday afternoon to league leaders Montrose.
By Ben Kearney
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Liz Anderson's team travelled to Links Park hoping to pick up a first victory of the league campaign – but they were overpowered by their Angus hosts in the end.
On the day, Emma McFadyen grabbed the goal for the Fifers in the second-half but it was too little to late.
Next up is a home match at Bayview against third-placed Kilmarnock on Sunday.
East Fife are still eight points behind second bottom Stirling University.