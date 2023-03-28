News you can trust since 1871
SWPL2: Fifers comeback earns first league victory of the campaign over Queen's Park

East Fife Girls & Women’s battle to avoid automatic relegation out of the SWPL2 took a massive step forward on Sunday as they kept in touch with Stirling University, by winning for the first time this time on league duty against Queen’s Park.

By Ben Kearney
Published 28th Mar 2023, 03:23 BST- 1 min read
East Fife grabbed their first SWPL2 win of the season on Sunday (Pics by Ian Cairns Media)
Second-half goals from Emma McFadyen and Nicola Wallace earned the Fifers the three points, after ex-Scotland youth international Abby Callaghan had put them in front at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium. Liz Anderson’s team now sit on nine points from 20 outings, having also drawn on six occasions. Second bottom Stirling also won over the weekend but they are still able to be caught, and finishing in seventh would ensure the Fifers have a shot of staying up via a play-off against the second-placed SWF Championship side. East Fife now travel to Boroughmuir on Sunday.

The Fifers win came against Queen's Park at home
