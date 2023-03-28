SWPL2: Fifers comeback earns first league victory of the campaign over Queen's Park

Second-half goals from Emma McFadyen and Nicola Wallace earned the Fifers the three points, after ex-Scotland youth international Abby Callaghan had put them in front at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium. Liz Anderson’s team now sit on nine points from 20 outings, having also drawn on six occasions. Second bottom Stirling also won over the weekend but they are still able to be caught, and finishing in seventh would ensure the Fifers have a shot of staying up via a play-off against the second-placed SWF Championship side. East Fife now travel to Boroughmuir on Sunday.