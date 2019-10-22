Syngenta 2-3 Newburgh

Newburgh returned to league duties this weekend looking to put last week’s cup disappointment behind them at Westfield Park.

Aidan Edwards on Newburgh’s right was to create the first chance for Newburgh with his direct running allowing him to get beyond the defence to drive the ball across the box. Fraser Robinson could not latch on to the ball and the danger was cleared.

Newburgh took the lead just after the half hour when Craig Robinson’s pace outstripped the retreating defence allowing the ‘Burgh striker time to pick his spot and drive a shot into the corner.

Newburgh created a flurry of half chances in the opening exchanges of the second half but the concerted pressure failed to add to the ‘Burgh’s goal tally.

It was to be the home side who carved out the second goal of the game just after the hour.

Syngenta’s striker McCann contested a foot race with Calum Sutherland who sprinted off his line to try and clear the danger. McCann just beat the ‘Burgh keeper to the ball and made space to turn the ball into the gaping net from 20 yards out.

Newburgh got back in front when Scott Sutherland latched on to a through ball and drove in on goal with the defence training in his wake.

Sutherland lashed a perfectly placed shot under Reid.

Newburgh extended their lead in the 76th minute with Syngenta were pushing further and further up the park looking for an equaliser.

Bell headed a cross clear into the path of Sutherland who turned his marker just inside the Burgh half. Sutherland slipped the ball to Jamie gay who was breaking at pace into the Syngenta half. Gay timed a perfect pass back to Sutherland who had made up ground into the Syngenta penalty area where he once again picked his spot and struck the ball into the Syngenta net beyond the keepers reach.

Syngenta grabbed another goal in the 85th minute through Lyon.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Clark, Bell, Kirkham, Scarborough, Edwards (S Sutherland 65), Hutchison (Smart 70), C Robinson (Gay 65), Cowan, F Robinson, Fraser.