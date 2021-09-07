Tait content to stay at Raith after move to Hibs

Dylan Tait takes on ex-Rover Grant Anderson last Saturday. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 19-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Edinburgh side on transfer deadline day but was immediately loaned back to Raith in an agreement which will see his last game for the club come in the Fife derby with Dunfermline on January 2.

He said the move was last minute and not one he had been expecting.

"I just heard about it on Tuesday, late on at night,” he said.

"My agent phoned me saying don't go anywhere, Hibs might come in for you. And then he phoned me again later that night saying that I was to head through to Easter Road.

"I was buzzing. I left [for Edinburgh] at eight o'clock and got back in about half two, so it was a late night.

“If Raith hadn't accepted the bid, then I would have just kicked on here again and kept playing, because I love it here.

"If it happened, it happened, if it didn't, it didn't.

"I want to be playing week in, week out here and impressing the manager here and hopefully he just keeps playing me and impress the manager at Hibs so that when I go back there in January, I get a chance there to play."

The move sparked a furious backlash from the club’s fans which led to Chairman John Sim releasing a statement explaining why they reluctantly agreed to the move.

Tait says he is trying his best to focus his attention to matters on the pitch.

"It means a lot when a big team like Hibs come in for you and pay money for you.