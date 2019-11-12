Tayport 0-0 Forfar West End

Ten-man Forfar West End held Tayport to a goalless draw on the Canniepairt despite having a man sent off in the 35th minute of what became a frustrating match for the hosts.

The visitors had a couple of early openings, with Zak Wilson hitting the side-netting and Callum Petrie forcing Jack Shaw into a save.

For the hosts, Dayle Robertson blasted over, after neat play by Jamie Gill, while Gill himself was off-target when he tried his luck from distance.

The most notable incident of the game was the 35th minute flashpoint which saw Callum Walls ordered off, after clashing with Jamie Gill.

‘Port started the second half brightly and it looked like they would make the extra man count. Kris Rollo saw a cross cut out, but Jamie Mackie retrieved the ball and found Robertson, who curled just over the top. Then, a fine Rollo pass found Struan Christie, but his dangerous looking cross just eluded Robertson, who may have been offside anyway.

Thereafter, however, the momentum was broken up by lots of niggling fouls and there was a distinct lack of flowing football during the half, as the referee’s whistle seemed to dominate proceedings. This played into the hands of the numerically disadvantaged visitors, who had set their stall out to

West End had one dangerous raid down the left flank, which saw a shot dragged across goal, before Craig Sturrock gave away a free kick and, from the set-piece, Forfar missed a back-post header.

The introduction of Fraser Wilson gave Tayport some much-needed impetus and he did well to get a shot away and force the visiting ‘keeper into action.

A foul on Jamie Gill gave the Canniepairt men one last chance, but Jamie Mackie was just too high with his curling free kick.

Tayport: Shaw, O’Brien, Sturrock, Ness, Dale Robertson, Rollo, Christie, T. Whyte (Wilson), Robertson, Mackie, Gill.