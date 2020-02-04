Tayport 0-1 Carnoustie Panmure

There was a second successive narrow defeat for Tayport last weekend, but both recent losses have come against quality opposition.

In the Scottish Cup, ‘Port bowed out to holders Auchinleck, while on Saturday, table-topping Carnoustie claimed the points from a McBookie.com Superleague North fixture.

Luke O’Brien, playing in an unfamiliar striking role, forced a good save from visiting ‘keeper Robbie who also stopped a powerful Fraser Wilson drive.

There were other promising moments for Chris McPherson’s men, who more than held their own during the first half of the contest.

After the break, the tide began to turn and the Gowfers would have the lion’s share of the chances.

Roche headed a Winter cross past the post, while Paul McLellan scraped the crossbar with a free kick.

On the hour, Gordon Macdonald had an excellent opportunity to break the deadlock, but Jack Shaw made a point-blank save.

Shaw also punched away a free kick from former ‘Port player Stephen McPhee and dived full stretch to tip over another Roche header.

The goal was coming, but was cheaply conceded, in the 74th minute.

McPhee delivered from the right and Carnoustie substitute Patrick Martin was unmarked at far post and headed the winner.

A few minutes later, Martin slipped ball to Macdonald and his shot came back off post, as the Laing Parkers attempted to seal their win. With time ebbing away, Tayport’s fate was indeed sealed, but not due to a second Panmure counter. Home skipper Ryan Suttie brought down former team-mate McPhee and duly received his second caution, followed by the red car and an early shower.

Tayport: J Shaw, D Strachan, C Sturrock, B Ness, G Whyte, K Rollo, L Shaw, R Suttie, L O’Brien (G Breen 70m), J Gill, F Wilson.