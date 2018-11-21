Tayport 0, Lochee 2 - Spirited performance for new boss against leaders

In Stevie Kay’s first match in charge of Tayport his new side produced a spirited display, but lost out to Super League leaders Lochee United on the Canniepairt.

Early on, Dayle Robertson had Tayport’s first opening, but he shot tamely past the post and the visitors began to assert themselves.

In the seventh minute, former Scottish International Garry Kenneth had the ball in the net from a header, but the goal was disallowed.

That was a warning sign and the Bluebells soon opened the scoring. Stephen McNally crossed from the left and unmarked defender Scott Webster headed home at the back post.

The game then settled down, but Lochee were very much in the driving seat. On 38 minutes Jack Shaw saved well from Scott McComiskie, after the Lochee man had been set-up by Webster.

Tayport were exerting a bit of pressure towards half-time and Stephen Duffy saw two shots in succession blocked. Then good play between Ryan Suttie and Chris Liversedge forced a corner, which the dominating figure of Kenneth headed clear.

Tayport’s fate, however, was sealed a minute into the second half. A poor clearance from Kris Rollo landed at McNally’s feet and he first-timed the ball high past Shaw and into the net.

The hosts didn’t give in though and Liversedge had a shot blocked, while Josh Chalmers forced keeper Ewing to make a save. With 15 minutes remaining Port looked to have grabbed a lifeline when Jamie Mackie’s header found the net, following a corner which hadn’t been properly cleared. Unfortunately, the joy was short-lived as the assistant had raised an offside flag.

Late in the day, there were three successive, yet fruitless corners, for Tayport and, in the last minute, a Steven Harris cross from the right came off the bar, but there was nobody there to cash in.

Tayport: Shaw, Rollo(O’Brien), Mackie, Conway Sturrock, Chalmers, Gill, Liversedge(Harris), Duffy(Anderson), Suttie, Robertson.