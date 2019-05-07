Tayport 1-1 Blairgowrie

Visiting Blairgowrie held Tayport to a draw in this rather scrappy Consolation Cup tie.

Entertainment proved to be in short supply and it took until midway through the first half for either side to threaten, but the normally clinical Dayle Robertson could not trouble the goalkeeper.

Four minutes into the second half, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with a well-struck goal.

Plenderleith picked up the ball from the left, cut in, and drilled home a fine low drive past Shaw, from 25 yards out.

Jamie Gill shot wide on the hour after being set up by Jamie Mackie, then there was an incredible series of misses by Tayport in the six yard box as several players had a go before the ball was eventually cleared.

In the 69th minute there was a flare-up after Jamie Gill was flattened by Beedie.

Numerous players got involved and Beedie escaped with a caution, although Blair’ right-back Gray got himself red-carded.

Visiting manager Mark Brash was then ordered from the dugout for something he said on the advice of the assistant referee.

With just three minutes left, Dayle Robertson finally notched Tayport’s equaliser.

A corner on the left was punched clear by the ‘keeper, but Robertson was lurking, 10 yards out and he connected with the clearance and whipped a low effort past a crowd of players and into the net.

About six minutes added time was played during which Axworthy fired wide from good position for Blairgowrie, then, at the other end, Jamie Mackie blasted over a Chris Liversedge cutback.

Tayport: Shaw, O’Brien, Suttie, Conway, Suttie, Rollo (Dale Roberston), Zata, Chalmers (Liversedge), Mackie, Robertson, Gill

Before kick off there was an impeccably observed one-minute silence, in memory of club stalwarts Alastair ‘Hercs’ Oswald and Charles ‘Chas’ Anderson who passes away recently.