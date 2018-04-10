Tayport 1-1 Thornton Hibs

After Tayport’s fixture at Fauldhouse fell victim to the weather, a match against Thornton Hibs was arranged and the teams shared the East Premier League points.

Early on, Jamie Gill sent over a low cross for Dayle Robertson, but he fired wide at the near post.

At the other end, Grant Paterson had to clear off the line as Thornton threatened - but ‘Port were soon back on the offensive.

A short Alan Tulleth free kick then found Ireland in the box.

The front-man turned neatly, but screwed his shot wide of the upright on the half-hour mark.

Moments later, a mazy run by Ireland led to another chance and goalkeeper Linton made a save.

Towards half-time, Jamie Gill headed wide, then Dayle Robertson bent wide from a good position, just on the half-time whistle.

At the start of the second half, Robertson led a break upfield and Kris Rollo found Alan Tulleth, whose shot was saved.

Next up, Tulleth saw his free kick hit the roof of the net, as Tayport continued to press.

On 57 minutes, however, Hibs opened the scoring, courtesy of Ben Anthony after some hesitation in the home defence.

Initially, ‘Port were deflated by that blow and Thornton could have extended their lead, but for a big save by Gavin Sorley, in the 77th minute.

It proved to be a key moment, as Charlie King’s men broke forward and equalised.

Substitute Fraser Anderson played a fine pass into fellow sub Dale Reid and he, in turn, found Dayle Robertson racing into the area.

It looked like Robertson had been forced too wide, but he rifled a fantastic finish into the corner of the net.

Dale Reid had a chance, only for Linton to save.

Tayport - Sorley, O’Brien, Paterson (Anderson), Conway, Gray, Rollo, Gill, Suttie, Robertson, Ireland (Reid), Tulleth.