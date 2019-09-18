Tayport 1-2 Forfar West End

Tayport made an early exit from a competition in which they have a rich history last weekend when they lost to fellow Super League side Forfar West End in the inter-regional Quest Engineering Cup.

With Dayle Robertson back in the side, ably supported by Jamie Gill, ‘Port produced a decent performance, but West End managed to win the day.

The visitors scored after just five minutes when neither goalkeeper nor defenders took responsibility for a routine through-ball and Godfrey nipped in to knock the ball into an unguarded net.

Robertson and Gill then saw efforts deflected and saved as Tayport attempted to get back on level terms.

After a well-worked corner, involving Jamie Mackie and Ryan Suttie, the latter shot over the bar.

FWE doubled their lead courtesy of a Hart free kick which Marc Mackie could only push into the side of the net.

With ten minutes remaining, FWE defender Robbie George felled Dayle Robertson, who was on point of shooting.

George was red-carded, but custodian Thain dived to his left to save Robertson’s penalty kick.

Jamie Mackie then saw a shot blocked on line, before the Canniepairt men eventually scored in injury-time. Gill crossed from right and a bullet header from Robertson halved the deficit, but the goal proved to be a mere consolation.

Tayport: M Mackie, L O’Brien, Dale Robertson, R Suttie, Bradley Ness, G Whyte, S Christie (Wilson 66m), J Mackie, J Garden (Bell 73m), Dayle Robertson, J Gill.

There is no match for Chris McPherson’side tomorrow, as scheduled opponents Lochee United instead have a tie in the William Hill Scottish Cup, against Edinburgh University.

So, the Canniepairt outfit will have to wait until next weekend, as they endeavour to get the recent poor run of results out of their system.