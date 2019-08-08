Tayport 1-2 Kirrie Thistle

Kirrie Thistle took the points on Wednesday evening and deservedly so.

Only the visitors’ poor finishing and some excellent shot stopping from Jack Shaw kept the outcome in the balance until the end.

Kirrie’s Black hit the Tayport bar in the 20th minute, then only a great stop by Jack Shaw denied Fairweather

There was a triple let off for ‘Port on the half hour mark when Shaw and then a deperate block by Mackie kept the goal intact.

From the resultant corner, a header from Russell came off the underside of the bar.

After all that, Tayport should have taken the lead when Kris Rollo sent Dayle Robertson clear and although his effort beat the ‘keeper, it slipped agonisingly past the post.

Kirrie took the lead four minutes into the second half.

Cormack created the goal with a powerful run down the left and his cross was bundled over the line by Russell.

The lead lasted less than a minute. Tom Whyte was brought down by McKenna and Dayle Robertson coolly despatched the spot kick to bring the sides level.

With nine minutes left Kirrie got their winner. Winter seized on the loose ball when Wilson was caught out by an awkward bounce and moved clear to beat Shaw, to leave the Canniepairt men disappointed.

Tayport: J Shaw, R Suttie, F Wilson, L O’Brien, G Whyte, J Mackie (Trialist), S Christie (J Reid), K Rollo, Dayle Robertson, T Whyte, Dale Robertson (J Gill).

Next up for Tayport is another Superleague fixture, this time at Strathmore Park, where Forfar West End provide the opposition.

Like’ Port, West End have only taken one point from their opening two matches, and sit towards the bottom of the ten-team division.

Tayport gaffer Chris McPherson will be keen to see his charges post their first win of the season and start climbing the table.

On Saturday Tayport kicked off their 30th season in the junior ranks last weekend, with a goalless draw against old rivals Downfield, in the newly established McBookie.com North Superleague.