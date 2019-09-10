Tayport 1-2 Scone Thistle

In Saturday’s McBookie.com North Superleague fixture on the Canniepairt, visiting Scone Thistle recorded their first ever win over Tayport leaving the hosts rooted to the bottom of the table and winless after six games.

‘Port were without several players, notably star man Dayle Robertson, whose absence through suspension is costing the team dearly, as the Canniepairt men are lacking a cutting edge.

On the half hour a scramble in the Scone six yard box ended with Ryan Suttie firing just past and Breen later heading wide.

The breakthrough was coming, though. Gill took advantage of some defensive hesitancy, cut in from the left and fired the ball low past Sorley from fifteen yards out.

However, towards half-time, Scone were gifted a leveller. Home keeper Jack Shaw routinely stretched, unchallenged, to gather the ball with no danger apparent.

Unfortunately, the ball was inexplicably dropped and Carlon couldn’t believe his luck as he coolly stroked it into an unguarded net.

The second half never really took off, but, in the closing stages, the visitors grabbed what would prove to be the winner.

With 81 minutes on the clock, a cross was swung over from the left and Shaw’s weak punch fell perfectly for substitute Gray who only had to make contact to knock the ball into a gaping goal.

That seemed to be bad enough, but with Shaw left prostrate on the ground in the aftermath of the goal and a delay in proceedings, it became apparent that he was being ordered off for comments made to the referee.

With all three substitutes having been used, Ryan Suttie took over between the sticks.

Although he never had a save to make, Tayport were trailing and could have done with his presence outfield.

Tayport: Shaw, Suttie, Dale Robertson, O’Brien, Whyte, Rollo (Carmichael (T) 77), Christie, Mackie, Bell, Breen (Patasalides 66), J Gill (Ogilvie (T) 75m).