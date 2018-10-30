Tayport 1-5 Rossvale

Tayport crashed to the most ignominious of Scottish Junior Cup exits, when they conceded five goals against visiting Rossvale.

The game proved to be the final straw for Charlie King’s tenure as manager of the club and the two parted ways on Monday evening.

Remarkably, the visitors scored three times in the opening ten minutes and Tayport’s aspirations of a long run in the Scottish were over before their players had even settled into the game.

As early as the third minutes, possession was carelessly given away at the halfway line, allowing Johnstone to take the ball to the byline and chip across for centre forward Zok to plant an easy header past the helpless Jack Shaw.

On seven minutes McGonigle doubled the lead.

Tayport were then caught out with a quick free kick on the right from Johnstone to Griffin and his centre was flicked home by right-back Niven for 3-0.

King’s men were clearly struggling but they did pull a goal back on 20 minutes, when Chris Liversedge netted.

At 3-1 down, the next goal would be crucial and it went to Rossvale when McMenamin scored with the easiest of headers.

With his side now 4-1 up, one wonders why Zok felt the need to go in for a late challenge which saw him earn a second caution and an early shower.

Kris Rollo ensured that numerical parity was restored just a minute later when he was red-carded for kicking out at an opponent.

Then followed goal number five for the visitors, when McGonigle netted a spot kick after having been felled by Shaw.

‘Port’s Steven Duffy was also ordered off just five minutes after coming on after launching into a needless tackle.

Tayport: Shaw, Rollo, Conway, Gray, Sturrock, Chalmers (Harris), Mackie (Duffy), Suttie, Gill, Ireland, Liversedge.