Tayport 2-0 Downfield

Tayport collected all three points from Wednesday evening’s Premier League match against local rivals Downfield.

The match never reached the heights, only bursting into life following the introduction of the home team’s three substitutes during the second half.

The introduction of substitute Alan Tulleth on 55 minutes was the catalyst for a change in the game.

Tulleth was looking sharp and he broke the deadlock on the hour mark with a powerful run and 25-yard drive which whistled past the helpless Downfield ‘keeper.

Top scorer Dale Reid was then introduced by Tayport, while the Spiders brought on their quota of substitutes.

Tayport were looking comfortable as the game drew to a close but were almost caught out when substitute Paul Blackwood’s overhead kick flew just wide.

The points were made safe on 87 minutes. Kieran Conway set Stewart McConnachie haring after a long ball down the right and the substitute cut the ball back to give Reid the easiest of chances to find the back of the net.

The visiting Dale Davidson saw red in the last minute for kicking out.

Tayport - Sorley, Gray, Conway, Sturrock, Paterson, Gill, Mackie, Suttie, Rollo (Tulleth), Robertson (McConnachie), Sutherland (Reid).

Last Saturday Hosts Whitburn snatched a 1-1 East Premier League draw with a late leveller at Central Park, just when it looked as though Tayport would hang on for the points.

‘Port started brightly and opened the scoring in the fifth minute through Gary Sutherland.

In the 89th minute, the Canniepairt men failed to deal with a deep free kick which had been driven into the box and the ball was diverted past Gavin Sorley.

Tayport - Sorley, O’Brien (Gray), Paterson, Conway, Mackie, Suttie, Gill, Rollo(Anderson), Robertson, Sutherland (Reid), McConnachie.