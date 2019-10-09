Tayport 2-0 Girvan

There was no repeat of the ten goal thriller of the previous week in South Ayrshire when the sides met in this Macron Scottish Junior Cup second round replay.

Instead it took the introduction of substitutes in the last 20 minutes to break the deadlock.

Greg Whyte returned to the Tayport line-up following injury but skipper Ryan Suttie was still unavailable.

Lyall Shaw, a recent signing from Crossgates Primrose was on the bench.

The visitors enjoyed better of the early possession but Tayport monopolised the scoring opportunities with Christie, Robertson and Gill all failing to find the target during the opening period when faced with only keeper Brown to beat.

Tayport could have fallen behind early in the second half but Luke O’ Brien twice saved the day with timely tackles as Girvan threatened to make a breakthrough.

With the clock ticking towards a penalty kick decider, Girvan found themselves increasingly on the back foot as Tayport pressed for the crucial opening goal and it almost arrived when a thundering 35 yard effort from O’Brien cannoned off the visitors’ crossbar.

With 20 minutes to go, Tayport brought on Shaw and Tom Whyte and within a couple of minutes they were ahead.

Shaw set up Gill whose shot was blocked.

The ball fell to Christie who missed his chance. Not Whyte however, who arrived to crash a shot high into the net.

A poor tackle earned Gallagher a second yellow card to leave Girvan with ten men before Dayle Robertson made the tie safe with a clever finish.

Tayport’s top scorer might have had his second before the end when a Christie cross found him in splendid isolation in front of goal but he sent his header past the post.

Tayport: J Shaw, L O’Brien, C Sturrock, B Ness, G Whyte (F Wilson 83), K Rollo, J Mackie (L Shaw 71m), F Anderson (T Whyte 71), Christie, Dayle Robertson, J Gill.