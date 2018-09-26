Tayport 2-1 Forfar West End

Tayport welcomed back several key players to bolster their starting line-up at home to Forfar West End.

The game started at a fast pace with all three of the game’s goals coming in the opening 15 minutes.

The first came in the fifth minute, when, after a scramble in the box, the ball fell kindly for Chris Liversedge, who shot past Thain in the visitors’ goal.

Shortly afterwards, in the next attack, a Jamie Gill cross was deflected by defender George and past Thain, to double Port’s lead.

The two goal advantage was short-lived, as West End pulled one back on the quarter-hour mark, when Gill attempted to head a corner clear and unfortunately for him, the ball ended up in his own net.

The recalled Gavin Sorley had to look smart to save a Kemp free kick, while at the other end, Gill tested the goalie with a header from a Liversedge free kick. Kemp again went close to levelling the scoreline. However, his shot was off target.

The second half started frantically, with cautions for Sturrock, Paterson and Mackie, whilst Liversedge was forced off after a reckless challenge and was replaced by Struan Christie.

Mackie blocked a Montgomerie shot before Tayport went up the park and Conor Ireland fired high over following good work from Gill and Christie.

As the half wore on, Kris Rollo set up Dayle Robertson who turned his defender and saw his effort hit the side-netting.

Tayport’s lead remained intact, despite late efforts from Batchelor and Ramsey, as Forfar pressed for an equaliser. ‘Port held on though, to claim a much-needed morale booster and claimed all three points heading into next week’s Scottish Cup tie at home to Port Glasgow.

Tayport: Sorley, Rollo, Paterson, Mackie, Surrock, Gill, Suttie, Chalmers, Liversedge (Christie), Ireland, Robertson

Subs: Shaw, Anderson, Duffy, King