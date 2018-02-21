Tayport 2-1 Hall Russell Utd

Last weekend saw Tayport win through to the quarter-finals of the inter-regional GA Engineering Cup.

But they needed two late goals to come from behind and see off visiting Hall Russell United in an otherwise drab Canniepairt clash.

‘Port gave a debut to Dayle Robertson, a forward acquired from Broughty Athletic at the end of last week, but he didn’t have much chance to shine as the home side struggled to assert themselves.

Hall Russell were first to threaten, with Gavin Sorley saving Hamish MacLeod’s header. In response, Jamie Gill hit the side-netting and Alan Tulleth’s neat footwork created a shooting opportunity, but he fired over the bar.

Midway through the first half, United had a spell of pressure, with Macleod off-target and Kieran Conway having to head clear, under pressure.

Tayport ‘keeper Sorley then had to race from his line to block and it was goalless at half-time.

Early in the second half, Tulleth had a free kick saved by ‘keeper Simpson and, on 55 minutes, Gary Sutherland, Kris Rollo and Alan Tulleth were all involved before Robertson pounced on Simpson’s spill, only to smash his effort against the bar from close-range.

The visitors opened the scoring on 69 minutes after the hosts struggled to head clear.

The ball dropped for Hamish MacLeod and his speculative volley from 30 yards out came off the inside of Gavin Sorley’s right-hand post and crossed the line and a cup defeat was looming for Charlie King’s side.

Thankfully, by the 77th minute, ‘Port were level.

Substitute Dale Reid scampered down the right and his cross was inch-perfect for Alan Tulleth who swept home a fine equaliser.

As time ebbed away, with penalty kicks very much on the cards, ‘Port snatched a late winner.

Midfielder Kris Rollo strode forward and fed Gary Sutherland, who sent his low finish past the ‘keeper, to the delight of the home support.

Tayport - Sorley, Gray, Paterson, Conway, Sturrock, Rollo, Gill (Christie), F. Anderson (Mackie), Robertson (Reid), Sutherland, Tulleth.