Tayport 2-2 Tranent

A draw was probably a fair result at the Canniepairt as both sides took it in turns to come from behind in the game.

Bathed in glorious spring sunshine, Tayport and Tranent played out a decent game of football in a 90 minutes which was lit up by a stunning Alan Tulleth effort.

Tayport were made to work for their point by a stuffy visiting side which gave little away at the back and posed a real threat on the break.

Charlie Kings’s men went into the game still harbouring hopes of promotion.

But things got off to the worst possible start when the visitors took the lead inside the first five minutes, Ben Miller beating Gavin Sorley from the penalty spot.

To their credit, ‘Port dusted themselves down and looked to hit back right away.

There’s no doubting Tulleth’s quality at this level and the midfielder hauled his side level in spectacular style just moments later.

Breaking from the middle of the park, Tulleth had few options open as the Tranent defence scrambled back and got into shape.

They may have thought they were comfortable in allowing Tulleth to come onto them, but the Tayport man had other ideas and, spotting the Douglas Horne off his line, clipped a terrific lob from 40 yards over his head and into the net.

The equaliser really put Tayport on the front foot and they looked to quikcly notch another.

Again, it didn’t take long to arrive, and Fraser Anderson’s free-kick was headed home by Ryan Suttie.

King’s side had managed to get themselves into a strong position but just failed to kick on.

The second half was frustrating, as chances flashed wide and the home side struggled to find a way past Horne a third time.

They continued to push forward but, at the other end, Tranent continued to pose a threat themselves.

And Tayport were made to pay for not killing the game off with five minutes to go when the visitors pulled level.

It was the home side’s turn to be unable to defend a free-kick with centre half Meikle powering his effort beyond the helpless Sorley.