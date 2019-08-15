Tayport 2-3 Carnoustie Panmure

There was no shortage of drama at the Canniepairt on Wednesday evening as Tayport lost by the odd goal in five against visiting Carnoustie.

To make matters worse for the relatively new management team, they ended the match with only eight players on the park.

Jamie Gill, Kris Rollo and goalscorer Dayle Robertson were the recipients of the red cards.

Steven McPhee, looking suspiciously offside, gave the Gowfers an early lead, which was doubled on the half hour when McDonald made it 2-0, heading home McPhee’s corner.

The hosts were working hard though, and their efforts were rewarded towards half-time with a well-worked goal.

Jamie Gill set up Dayle Robertson to finish with a fine shot, but Tayport’s two most dangerous players would fall foul of over-zealous officiating.

In added time before the break, Gill, who had been giving the visiting defence a torrid time was ordered off.

Retaliation, after having been taken down, off the ball, by Dailly at the edge of the box was his crime.

Tayport’s ten men couldn’t have had a worse start to the second period when O’Brien and McPhee tangled on the edge of the box. The outcome was a penalty which Simpson duly despatched to regain his side’s two goal advantage.

However, the Canniepairt men showed that they were far from out of it and pulled back a goal with 15 minutes left, Greg Whyte firing home a loose ball after Carnoustie had failed to clear a Jamie Mackie free kick.

There was no grandstand comeback though. With ten minutes left Tayport went down to nine men when Kris Rollo received a second yellow.

Five minutes later, Robertson joined his two teammates for an early shower, having been adjudged to have fouled the goalkeeper.

Tayport: J Shaw, R Suttie, F Wilson, L O’Brien (Trialist 60), G Whyte, J Mackie, S Christie (G Breen), K Rollo, Dayle Robertson, J Gill, Dale Robertson.