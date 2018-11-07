Tayport 2-3 Downfield

Under the guidance of temporary management team of Grant Paterson snr and Jamie Mackie, Tayport lost their opening sectional tie in the Thorntons Property East Region League Cup.

Old rivals Downfield scored a late winner to edge what was an eventful contest.

‘Port opened the scoring when Dayle Robertson slotted low past ‘keeper Clarkson.

On the half hour, Gavin Sorley had to push away a Paul Blackwood effort and Downfield were soon level. Dayle Robertson was on the attack, but the ball was lost and the Spiders broke upfield.

Blackwood threatened to break clear and was fouled by Craig Sturrock, Tayport’s last man, who was red-carded. Bryan Duell netted the resultant penalty.

Moments later, Connor MacLeod glided through the defence and tucked away a neat finish to give Downfield the lead.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Canniepairt men drew level through Dayle Robertson.

Robertson then latched onto a Sorley kick from hand and got in behind the defence, but took too long to get his shot away and was crowded out.

Numerical parity was restored when Downfield’s Garden was ordered off for a last-man foul on Robertson.

Unfortunately, Tayport had a final five minutes to forget.

Sorley almost gave away a goal due to poor control of a passback.

One time Tayport player MacLeod was the man who missed, but he was on hand in the 85th minute to convert a cross from the right.

In the aftermath of that goal, keeper Sorley became involved in altercations with his own players and Canniepairt legend Grant Paterson wasted no time in substituting the goalkeeper, who looks to have played his last game for the club.

Tayport: Sorley (Shaw), Gray, Paterson, Conway, Sturrock, Suttie, Gill, Chalmers (Anderson), Robertson, Harris, Liversedge (Christie).